MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $440,675.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.30 or 0.02892849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,617,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

