Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.06% of Nike worth $99,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,638,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

