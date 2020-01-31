Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $53.88 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $53,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.05.

Shares of MELI traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $664.00. 29,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,339. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $338.95 and a 52-week high of $698.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

