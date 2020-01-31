Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Makes New $269,000 Investment in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,975. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.62.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.