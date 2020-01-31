Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

MBIN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 55,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $514.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.79.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.