Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,882,000 after purchasing an additional 643,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 2,203,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

