Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $85.37. 2,401,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

