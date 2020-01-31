Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $85.37. 2,401,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

