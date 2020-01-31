Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.09-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.09-2.13 EPS.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. 73,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,785. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

