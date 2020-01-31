Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stake Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,063 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

MDP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.22. 79,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

