Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

Meritor stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 886,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,187. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTOR. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.