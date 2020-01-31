Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MEOH stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 264,979 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Methanex by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.