M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

