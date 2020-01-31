M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nutanix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

NTNX opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,395,715.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

