M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.45 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

