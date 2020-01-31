M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $927,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

