M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $14,995,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

