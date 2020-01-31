Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

MU opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after buying an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,512,000 after buying an additional 163,079 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Micron Technology by 25.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,398,000 after buying an additional 488,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

