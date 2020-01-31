Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $55.30

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.42, but opened at $55.30. Micron Technology shares last traded at $55.03, with a volume of 30,703,874 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after buying an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,313,000 after buying an additional 126,673 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,512,000 after buying an additional 163,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

