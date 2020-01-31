MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

