Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.19. 23,826,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,573,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,305.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.