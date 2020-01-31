Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $184.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter results. The company is benefiting from robust Commercial business. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. The company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, latest contract wins from the Department of Defense remain notable. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining console sales are likely to weigh on gaming revenues. Moreover, increasing expenditure on product development amid stiff competition from the likes of Google, Apple, and Sony is likely to limit margin expansion.”

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

