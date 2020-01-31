Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stake Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 189,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,058,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.90. 11,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

