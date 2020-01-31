Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.38-6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.