Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $71.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlesex Water an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSEX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.62. 22,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.