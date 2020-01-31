Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

