Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 226 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. 954,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

