Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Shares Down 11.5%

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS)’s share price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 30,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mikros Systems had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY-1 radar system aboard the U.S.

