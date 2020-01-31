Minereum Market Cap Reaches $98,763.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $98,763.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,023,179 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

