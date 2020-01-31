Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGEN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.58.

MGEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 4,616,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,865. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

