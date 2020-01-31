Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.09, approximately 114,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 215,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

