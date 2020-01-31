MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.14% of MiX Telematics worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 55.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 1,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,788. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

