Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,684,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

