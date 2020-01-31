MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 133,455 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

