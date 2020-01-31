MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

MKSI traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $105.42. 12,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,611. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

