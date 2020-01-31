MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 819,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,691. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $119.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.