MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.14-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.07 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $106.21. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.51. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.78.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

