MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.09 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.78.

MKSI traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,611. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

