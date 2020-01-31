MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. MMA Offshore shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 208,637 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.18.

About MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

