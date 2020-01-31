Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.
MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.