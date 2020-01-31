Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

