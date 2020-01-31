MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $102.17 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $102.17 million and $21.51 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00016484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Fisco and Zaif.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,418.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.01934467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.06 or 0.04083321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00721085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00758889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00701171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Zaif, QBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Fisco and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

