Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, 1,846,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,083,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. acquired 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

