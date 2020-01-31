Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Down 3.4% Following Weak Earnings

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $63.10 and last traded at $62.44, 16,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 265,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Monro by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monro by 1,259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

