Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 33,300 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.22% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 394,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,739. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

