Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

