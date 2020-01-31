Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 82,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

