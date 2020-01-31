Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,531 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 4,571,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

