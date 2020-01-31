Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.50. 97,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $170.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.