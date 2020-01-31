Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 1.8%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 43.95% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

