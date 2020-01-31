Morgan Stanley Cuts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $136.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

